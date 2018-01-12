Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission picks Bimm The agency will handle marketing related to gaming activities in the province.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) has selected Bimm as its full-service agency for gaming activities in the province.

Among the AGLC’s responsibilities are the regulation of gaming activities in the province, including gambling, casinos, bingo halls and lotteries (lotteries in the province are run in conjunction with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, which operates games like Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max). Bimm will be handling the go-to-market strategy, branding and communications for marketing of the AGLC’s “Player Engagement” program.

The AGLC also works with agency ZGM in Edmonton as its AOR on campaigns for the rest of its mandate, which includes social responsibility campaigns around things like responsible drinking, gaming and serving, as well as joint initiatives with WCLC for lottery and other gaming promotions.

Bimm was selected following a formal RFP process for the new program. Work on the new assignment will begin this month.