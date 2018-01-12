Up to the Minute: Crossmark appoints SVP Plus, Douglas Marketing Group names COO, Pomp & Circumstance wins Dermalogica, and more news you may have missed.

Hires and promotions

Crossmark Canada has named Dave Cook as SVP of customer development and client services. Cook fills the newly created position having worked for Kraft, ConAgra and Nielsen.

Joe Ranck has joined Douglas Marketing Group as COO. He most recently served as EVP, director of digital and as a member of the executive team at Berline, a Michigan-based advertising agency. He has worked extensively in account management, media planning and strategy.

Creative studio Tendril has welcomed Sarah Arruda as executive producer and Matt Jakob as creative director. Arruda previously led projects with companies such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft, while Jakob has worked on AR applications, physical installations and interactive experiences for a range of clients.

Digital advertising agency Atedra has appointed Genevieve Michaud to the position of director of sales in its Toronto office. The agency has also added Linda Bevacqua as a national account executive and Richard Le as an account manager.

New business

Timebomb Trading, whose apparel brands include Obey, Emerica and Sandbox, has retained MacIntyre Communications as its new AOR for its Stance socks and underwear brand.

Pomp & Circumstance has been named the public relations AOR for skin care brand Dermalogica Canada. The announcement was made as Dermalogica prepares to launch new products over the year. The PR firm will oversee the product launches and media and influencer relations.

Newstrike-owned Up Cannabis has partnered with The Feldman Agency, a talent representation and entertainment consultancy, which will work with the brand on partnerships in the music and entertainment space.

German lingerie and swimwear brand Anita has retained Overcat as its Canadian public relations AOR. Overcat will oversee a campaign consisting of a charitable initiative, a travelling road show and a social media effort.

Other news

The One Club for Creativity has announced its 2018 The One Show jury for the new health, wellness and pharmaceutical category. Of the jury members representing nine countries, Canada will be represented by Todd Henwood, VP and creative director at GSW Toronto.

Media

GroupM agencies MEC and Maxus have formally concluded their merger and become Wavemaker. The restructuring has been in the works since June 2017, when GroupM announced it would consolidate the agencies in every market.

Branded Cities has come to a sales and marketing agreement with Signpatico, giving it sales rights to the digital OOH inventory supplier’s assets across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia.