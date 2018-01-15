GE picks No Fixed Address as digital AOR Digital will be the foundation of the appliance brand's marketing in Canada alongside PR.

GE Appliances has selected No Fixed Address as its Canadian digital agency of record after a competitive review.

The assignment will include work on the main GE appliance brand, as well as the restaurant-inspired GE Cafe and design-focused GE Profile lines.

Bob Park, who became chief of brands at GE Appliances in Canada in November, said in a press release that digital, as well as PR, will be a cornerstone of a new, concerted marketing effort to promote GE’s products in the Canadian market. (The PR business for GE Appliances is handled by Craft, which was selected in 2016.)

GE Appliances was sold by parent General Electric to Chinese company Haier in 2016. In recent years, it has expanded its lineup to get in to the smart home space with its “WiFi Connect” series of kitchen and laundry appliances, as well as air conditioners.