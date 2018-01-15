Mini-Wheats fights the cold with hot milk

Kellogg's enlists a "Hot-Milk Man" to encourage consumers to feel better about the dark, cold days ahead.
By Justin Dallaire
3 hours ago
Hot Milk Man

More than half of Canadians say winter mornings are boring and mundane, making it harder on 70% of us to get out of bed, according to a recent survey conducted for Kellogg’s Mini-Wheats.

However, the same survey found that eating something warm and comforting can make mornings more enjoyable, so in a playful attempt to make that happen, the cereal brand is running a #TryItHot campaign encouraging consumers to eat their cereal with hot milk instead of cold. The brand partnered with Leo Burnett on branding and creative.

The #TryItHot campaign features a “Hot-Milk Man” delivering bowls of Mini-Wheats cereal to consumers, along with a thermos full of hot milk. It includes a TV spot, online video and in-store sampling inviting shoppers to try the cereal with hot milk. Kellogg’s has also developed special campaign packaging, an experiential PR program, and sampling events across Toronto with the Hot-Milk Man and a custom #TryItHot Truck.

Starcom led on media strategy and buying, with Strategic Objectives handling PR, influencer relations, experiential activations and events.

Natasha Millar, senior director of ready-to-eat cereal and beverages at Kellogg Canada, says the campaign is intended for adult consumers who “are achievement-oriented and take great pride in their ability to handle all the responsibilities of their day-to-day lives, but rarely take the time to simply enjoy the moment.”

