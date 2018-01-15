Mini-Wheats fights the cold with hot milk Kellogg's enlists a "Hot-Milk Man" to encourage consumers to feel better about the dark, cold days ahead.

More than half of Canadians say winter mornings are boring and mundane, making it harder on 70% of us to get out of bed, according to a recent survey conducted for Kellogg’s Mini-Wheats.

However, the same survey found that eating something warm and comforting can make mornings more enjoyable, so in a playful attempt to make that happen, the cereal brand is running a #TryItHot campaign encouraging consumers to eat their cereal with hot milk instead of cold. The brand partnered with Leo Burnett on branding and creative.

The #TryItHot campaign features a “Hot-Milk Man” delivering bowls of Mini-Wheats cereal to consumers, along with a thermos full of hot milk. It includes a TV spot, online video and in-store sampling inviting shoppers to try the cereal with hot milk. Kellogg’s has also developed special campaign packaging, an experiential PR program, and sampling events across Toronto with the Hot-Milk Man and a custom #TryItHot Truck.

Starcom led on media strategy and buying, with Strategic Objectives handling PR, influencer relations, experiential activations and events.

Natasha Millar, senior director of ready-to-eat cereal and beverages at Kellogg Canada, says the campaign is intended for adult consumers who “are achievement-oriented and take great pride in their ability to handle all the responsibilities of their day-to-day lives, but rarely take the time to simply enjoy the moment.”