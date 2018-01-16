Indent and Torch merge to launch One Persuasion The new consultancy will offer everything from strategic communications to advocacy advertising to government relations.

Indent Communications and Torch Agency have come together to form One Persuasion, a Toronto-based consultancy focused on public strategy, advertising, advocacy and research.

Through the merger, Indent Communications’ Daniel Charron and Dan Robertson join Torch’s Hamish Marshall, Travis Freeman and Brendan Jones. Charron and Robertson have retained their titles as partners of creative and strategy, respectively, while Marshall has been appointed research partner, Freeman as digital partner and Jones as creative partner. The One team has also brought on Terrance Oakey to lead its government relations practice.

The fully bilingual agency will be headquartered in Toronto and have additional offices in Ottawa and Vancouver, due to the nature of its business plan, Daniel Charron explained in an email to strategy.

According to Charron, there are “many ad agencies and probably just as many public policy firms [out there],” but One is the only agency to bring “the complete brain power and experience from both within one company.”

Indent Communications and Torch decided to merge in order to be able to offer more services and expertise to their clients, he said.

One hopes to attract national clients through its broad range of services, including strategic communications, advocacy advertising, research, branding, political consulting, issues management, digital marketing and government relations.