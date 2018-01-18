The evolving role of the CMO
Weston Bakeries’ Andrea Hunt and SickKids’ Lori Davison, will take part in a live onstage discussion of how their roles, and the place of marketing in their organizations, have transformed in recent years. Both executives have led rebranding strategies, as well as institutional overhauls, and will expand on their experiences with the MES audience.