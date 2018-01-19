Check it Out: Marketing’s ‘Epic Wins and Epic Fails’ The CMA's Brand Strategy Council has released new episodes in a series exploring the successes and failures in marketing.

The Brand Strategy Council of the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) has released fifteen new episodes of “Epic Wins and Epic Fails,” a series giving industry players insight into some of the greatest successes and failures in marketing over the last couple of years.

This year, the council focused on the financial services and retail sectors, leveraging the expertise of the likes of Rob Assimakopoulos, SVP and CMO at CIBC; Maureen Atkinson, senior partner at J.C. Williams Group; and Marina Strauss, retail reporter for the Globe and Mail.

From Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s creation of the “athleisure” category – a win, no doubt – and the brand’s subsequent mishandling of complaints around the transparency of its yoga pants – a fail – to online lender Borrowell’s engagement strategy that led to a new line of business and Frank and Oak’s data-driven approach to marketing that has turned it into a “retailer to watch,” the series explores many of the industry’s highs and lows.

The council intends to delve into other areas of marketing over the next year. All of the episodes can be found on the CMA’s website. Some of them will be featured at CMA events and will be offered to post-secondary schools as a learning tool.

The goal of the Brand Strategy Council is to provide thought leadership on trends and topics related to brand strategy to Canadian marketers.