Pitch My Plan contest is back!

Want a hand promoting your latest show? Loved the “Amp My Plan” contest at the Playback Marketing Summit? We’ve got you covered.

The contest returns this year as “Pitch My Plan” and is part of the 2018 AToMiCon! Entries are now open and will be accepted until February 9.

“Pitch My Plan” invites producers to present their launch marketing plans to a panel of ad execs for feedback and suggestions – and the best pitch gets one-on-one marketing mentoring.

Three participants will be selected to present their plans on stage, so throw your hat in the ring. Send us a brief outline of your concept and marketing ideas and you may be chosen for a pass to AToMiCon, and be well on your way to building industry profile for your new IP.

Films, TV, webisodes, games, podcasts all eligible. Send your summary by February 9 to Morgen Flury at mflury@brunico.com.