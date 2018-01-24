Meet the online Marketing Awards juries The list of jurors includes those evaluating technical excellence in the new Craft category.

Members of the online juries for the 2018 Marketing Awards, including those judging the inaugural Craft category, have been selected.

This latest unveiling completes the list of jurors for the awards after the Main, Design and Multicultural juries were revealed earlier this month.

The Marketing Awards recognize creative excellence in advertising and branding, with the jurors reflecting the breadth of creative leadership across the industry.

The Craft category is a new addition to this year’s Marketing Awards, introduced in December to recognize the technical aspects of creative work. This includes animation, editing, sound design, direction, special effects, art direction, copywriting, cinematography and photography.

These are the creative leaders sitting on the Online Main and Craft juries:

Online Main Jury

Michael Murray, ECD, Cheil Canada

Anthony Chelvanathan, group CD, Leo Burnett

Pete Breton, partner, ECD, Anomaly

Danielle Haythorne, ACD, 123w

Manuel Ferrarini, VP, CD, Tam-Tam

Trent Burton, ECD, McCann West

Nick Asik, CD, Wax

Catherine Allen, CD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Nicola Pringle, CD, Calder Bateman

Dorothy McMillan, CCO, Bob’s Your Uncle

Nicole Ellerton, ACD, J. Walter Thompson

Marie-Eve Best, CD, Bleublancrouge

Bernice Lo, art director, Taxi

Rene Rouleau, VP, CD, BIMM

Andrew Simon, CCO, Edelman

Steve Miller, SVP, CD, OneMethod

Alexandre Emond-Turcotte, creative lead, copywriter, Brad

Heather Hnatiuk, ACD, Grip Limited

Dave Watson, ECD design, Mosaic

Alanna Nathanson, partner, CD, Giants & Gentlemen

Nevena Todorovic, co-founder, CD, The Young Astronauts

Neil McOstrich, co-founder, chief storytelling officer, Cleansheet Communications

Cindy Yu, ACD, Critical Mass

Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug & Partners

Guybrush Taylor, ECD, Camp Jefferson

Shawn King, partner, CCO, Arrivals + Departures

Brad Monk, partner, CD, Central Station

Deirdre Hughes, partner, CD, Agency59

Judy Timms, ACD, Publicis

Ian Murray, CD, Gravity Partners

JP Gravina, co-founder/partner, creative, Send+Receive

Don Saynor, partner, CCO, Jack Russell Agency

Christopher Halminen, CD, Majestic

Jess Carter, ACD, KBS

Marilou Aubin, CD, Lg2

Gustavo Oregel, senior digital art director, Ariad Communications

Angus Tucker, partner, co-CD, John St.

Denise Cole, co-founder, head of art, Juliet

Marissa Mastenbroek, art director/CD, freelance

Liam Greenlaw, CD, Wasserman + Partners

Online Craft Jury

Chris Van Dyke, partner, editor, School Editing

Izzy Ehrlich, editor, Rooster Post

Melanie Hider, editor, Saints Editorial

Doug Lowe, SVP, GM of production services, Cossette

Mary Beth Odell, post-production consultant/producer, freelance

Brendan Quinn, CD, Vapor Music

Thomas Neuspiel, Toast + Jam

Leah Nelson, partner, Giant Ant Media

Ron Gervais, director, partner, Iamstatic

Brian Murray, CCO, Ogilvy

Lyranda Martin-Evans, VP, ECD, DentsuBos

Nellie Kim, partner, VP, ECD, Lg2

Nancy Vonk, co-founder, partner, Swim

Olivier Staub, founding partner, CD, Mile Inn

Matt Barnes, photographer, director

Mark Zibert, director, Skin & Bones

Tom Westin, founding partner, CD, Grayson Matthews

Agencies, marketers and publishers have until Feb. 2 to submit their creative work. Judging will take place throughout February and March. For a list of the 2017 winners, click here.