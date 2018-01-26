Cadillac Fairview’s ‘optimistic’ view of the future With a digital spot promoting its sponsorship of the Olympics, the company launches its new "Brighter" brand platform.

Cadillac Fairview became the Canadian Olympic Committee’s (COC) first commercial real estate partner last year, and now it’s looking to make the most of that partnership with its first Olympic-themed digital spot.

The nearly two-minute long video features a number of adults, children and Olympic athletes commenting on one’s ability to “make your dreams come true.” The children’s more optimistic perspective on the question is contrasted with those of the adults, but is also rather similar to those expressed by the athletes. The ad’s goal is to invite viewers to be childlike in their belief that “we can do anything.”

The video, which will live exclusively online, launches CF’s new “Brighter” platform, developed by Bleublancrouge. Both are intended to remind the real estate company’s clients and shoppers of the importance of optimism.

The platform will serve as “an umbrella brand for positivity and optimism and the belief in a bright future,” says Jason Anderson, SVP of marketing at Cadillac Fairview. The brand has been building on a “bold, optimistic vision of the future,” he says, which makes Team Canada a good strategic partner in what will be an 11-year partnership.

As part of its Olympic sponsorship, CF has been named the “Official Home of Team Canada.” Over the course of the games, 19 of its shopping centres and four of its office buildings will act as Olympic hubs (or “CF Brighter Lounges”). There will be a place for visitors to watch the CBC broadcast of the games, connect with Olympians in various ways and support the CF platform through donations and social engagement. Following the games in PyeongChang, the COC will move its headquarters into an office tower in CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

In a 2015 interview with strategy, Anderson said CF’s biggest challenge was going to be building brand awareness. Today, he says it continues to look for opportunities to differentiate itself from its competitors, and the Olympics presented an opportunity for it to “partner with one of the most iconic brands in the country” in the first deal of its kind.

However, CF has taken a different approach than many other Olympic partners. As a relatively small media spender, it won’t be investing in television ads. Even its digital presence will be rather limited. Instead, CF is putting the emphasis on bringing the Brighter platform into its shopping centres and taking advantage of existing foot traffic – 240 million footsteps per year, according to Anderson.

“It’s ultimately about creating really vibrant, exciting, meaningful experiences for our shoppers that will cause them to spend more time in the mall, have a better experience in the mall, and ultimately…spend more money,” he says. “That’s obviously good for our retail clients.”

North Strategic is handling PR on the campaign, with its sister company, Notch Video, on digital. CF partnered with Concierge Club on the experiential portion.