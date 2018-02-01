Bond Brand Loyalty hires new tech lead Jason Chomik brings experience on well-known loyalty programs to help evolve the company's tech solutions.

Bond Brand Loyalty has hired Jason Chomik as its VP of technology to evolve its digital development and infrastructure and help lead development on new loyalty solutions.

In addition to consulting, research and customer experience design, Bond offers clients design services and digital platforms to drive engagement with loyalty programs, which are increasingly being shaped by emerging technology and the options they offer.

Chomik, who will be based in Toronto, joins from Eagle Eye Solutions, a technology company that develops software solutions for retail brands. At Eagle Eye, he was program director for the company’s work on the transformation of the PC Optimum program. He has also had roles at CIBC, Capital One, Vantiv and CPI Card Group.

Bob Macdonald, president and CEO at Bond, says the VP of technology role is “critical” for the company, which faces increased demand from clients looking for new ways to engage their customers. For Bond, part of the way it plans to meet that demand is continuing to invest in its proprietary platforms and tech solutions.