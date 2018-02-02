Up to the Minute: A trio of wins for Brookline PR Plus, NKPR lands three new clients of its own and more news you may have missed.

Promotions

Groupe V Media has restructured its content division, eliminating the role of director of programming (and marking the departure of Jacques Mathieu). As a result, Louis Pearson becomes director of specialty chains and acquisitions, Kathleen Vachon becomes director of brands, content and development, and Catherine Vidal becomes director of brands, content and broadcast strategy.

New business

Brookline Public Relations has been named AOR for the Banff Jasper Collection of adventure travel experiences company Pursuit (formerly Brewster Travel Canada) and Alberta homebuilding company Jayman Built. For the eighth consecutive year, it has also been named AOR for the Japanese QSR Edo Japan.

PR firm NKPR has won three new clients. It will manage efforts for gourmet and artisan food grocer Pusateri’s Fine Foods, for the Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes exhibition at Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum, and for Toronto home furnishing retailer South Hill Home.

Casamigos Tequila has hired Jane Gill PR to manage its Canadian public relations.

Media

Graham Moysey, the former head of international at AOL, has replaced Harvey Carroll as CEO of IPG Mediabrands Canada, effective Feb. 12. Moysey spoke to Media in Canada about what it means to be taking on his first agency job after nearly 20 years on the media ownership side of the business.

Yesterday, Instagram rolled out “carousel ads for Stories,” giving brands the option to include up to three images or videos in Stories – three times the amount of content as before. The company said the change will give advertisers more flexibility, allowing for sequential storytelling showcasing multiple items.

More Canadians were following brands than celebrities or news organizations on social channels come the end of 2017, according to new research by Sherpa Marketing. Of the 22.7 million Canadians with a social media account, 63% followed brands, while 55% followed new media organizations and 50% followed entertainment media/celebrities. However, the study also found that brands could be doing a better job leveraging that following.