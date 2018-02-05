Citizen Relations wins Netflix, GoRVing The year starts off strong for the PR agency with two big account wins.

Citizen Relations has started the year with two account wins, adding Netflix and GoRVing to its roster of clients.

The firm was awarded the streaming service’s consumer PR business in Canada following a competitive search at the end of 2017.

Last month, Netflix announced it would increase its global marketing spend to $2 billion from $1.3 billion, following record subscriber growth in Q4 2017, which saw 8.3 million people join the service worldwide.

The PR agency has also recently won GoRVing Canada, the organization that promotes recreational vehicle use and camping in Canada. Citizen Relations will assist GoRVing in building brand awareness among Canadians.

“Three years ago, we doubled down on the importance of insights to drive conversation,” said Nick Cowling, Citizen’s North American president, in a statement. He added that the client wins are “a testament to our strategy-led approach, but also a new focus on more meaningful measurement that connects our clients’ communications with their business objectives.”

Earlier this month, Quebec’s Citoyen Optimum named François Vaqué as VP of public relations and corporate communications. Last year, Jim Joseph became CEO of the Vision 7-owned PR shop amid efforts to expand its international footprint and diversify its offering through acquisitions.