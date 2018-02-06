Giant Tiger brings back women’s essentials The launch of the new Carisma label marks the latest step in the evolution of the discount retailer's merchandising strategy.

Discount retailer Giant Tiger continues to revamp its clothing department, refreshing its women’s essentials with a new sleepwear, intimates and basics label.

The department store has launched Carisma, which includes everyday items such as underwear, socks, pyjamas and slippers. Brian Hession, VP of soft goods at Giant Tiger, describes the line as “approachable and relaxed, while being very on trend.” Carisma products come in a range of colours and textures and are intended for women of all shapes and sizes.

The new line marks the next phase in the evolution of Giant Tiger’s merchandising strategy. In September, it relaunched its men’s’ clothing line, adding the Rivet61 label to its racks. Earlier in the year, similar changes were brought to its womenswear and children’s selections, and Giant Tiger has reorganized its clothing departments to be by brand, rather than apparel type. The changes are part of the department store’s efforts to become a one-stop-shop for busy customers.

The Canadian family-owned retailer launched Carisma ahead of “Galentine’s Day” on Feb. 13, a day first celebrated on the television show Parks and Recreation, in which women celebrate other “gals.”

The launch is being supported by a Galentine’s Day-themed Facebook campaign that includes a contest allowing participants to mention other women they find inspiring or supportive. Giant Tiger is also hosting an interactive Facebook live party on Feb. 13, inviting women to learn about the brand and share Galentine’s stories.

The retailer worked with Fish Out of Water Designs on the development of the brand identity and packaging, as well as with A Plus Creative on in-store, print and video assets. The Galentine’s Day campaign was developed by the company’s internal creative team.

Giant Tiger has chosen to heavily promote the launch through social and digital channels, says Karen Sterling, VP of marketing, because that’s where its customers are spending their time, according to its own research.

“Giant Tiger knows the female shopper, and more specifically, the Canadian mom is often busy and time starved,” Sterling noted in a statement. “With that in mind we’ve paid attention to creating cohesive and easy to mix-and-match collections to compliment any figure making shopping stress-free and affordable.”