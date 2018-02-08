Check it Out: The return of the animatronic penguin CIBC brings the Ski-Thru ATM back to Whistler Blackcomb Resort.

Penguins aren’t generally found on the mountains of Whistler, B.C. But for the second year a row, skiers and snowboarders have been treated to the sight of a spinning animatronic 3D penguin.

CIBC brought its Ski-Thru ATM back to Whistler Blackcomb Resort this season. Standing three-feet tall, the penguin spins atop the ATM every time a user tweets using the hashtag #SkiThruATM.

CIBC is donating $1 to Alpine Canada (up to a maximum of $10,000) in support of Canada’s three national ski teams – Canadian Alpine, Para Alpine and Ski Cross.

The bank first launched the Ski-Thru ATM last January to make banking easy and accessible to clients on the slopes of Whistler Blackcomb Resort.