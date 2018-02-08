Salesforce to invest $2 billion in Canada The CRM company will spend five years upping its headcount and geographic footprint.

Salesforce, one of the world’s largest CRM and martech companies, has announced a $2 billion investment in its Canadian operations over the next five years.

The money will go towards its data centres, increasing the size of its staff and growing its real estate holdings as it seeks to expand business in the country.

The company operates a cloud-based CRM platform, saying it serves more than 6,000 business in Canada, including Air Canada, Loblaws, Manulife, TD Bank and others. It currently has more than 1,300 employees managed from offices in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, although it is headquartered in San Francisco.

Salesforce has also been investing heavily in new technology and innovation, namely through its Einstein artificial intelligence platform. The result has been the addition of more predictive, rationalization and image recognition to its CRM platform.

Thursday’s investment announcement preceded a round table discussion with company chairman and CEO Marc Benioff and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in San Francisco. In a statement, Benioff called Canada ” one of the most exciting investment opportunities for Salesforce.”