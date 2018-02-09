Toyota to consolidate tactical marketing The automaker and regional dealer associations are looking for a single agency to handle the newly combined assignment.

Toyota Canada will be consolidating all of its tactical marketing with that of the Toyota Dealers Associations, and is beginning the search for a single full-service agency to handle the assignment.

Between the Toyota Canada masterbrand and 18 regional dealership associations, the company says there are currently eight agencies handling tactical marketing efforts. Both the agency assignment and the marketing efforts themselves will be consolidated, as part of an effort “to present more consistent, brand-aligned tactical messaging across the Canadian market,” according to a Toyota press release.

“In an ever-changing retail landscape, this is a part of Toyota’s commitment to improve the company’s connection with Canadian customers at every part of their purchase and ownership journey,” the release said.

Toyota is looking for a full-service agency to handle creative development, execution, strategy and media planning for all of its tactical work, which is meant to strategically align with national brand and nameplate marketing. The assignment also includes supporting mulitcultural efforts in various regions.

RFIs and RFPs for the account will be issued in the coming months. The goal is to select an agency by the summer, with assignment beginning at the outset of 2019.

Last year was another record year for automotive sales in Canada, and Toyota was the second-best selling brand in the category, with new car sales growing 2% year-over-year to 199,782 (Ford was again the top-selling brand, with sales growing 1% to 300,367).

