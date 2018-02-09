Up to the Minute: Republic gets into content creation Plus, MacIntyre names PR director, Bell's SnackableTV comes out of beta and more news you may have missed.

Hires and promotions

Toronto’s Republic has hired Michael Kolberg as senior content creator, editor and producer, adding new in-house content creation capabilities to its roster of services. In addition, Alycia Walker has assumed the role of manager of growth and people at the agency and Julia Ludwig has been promoted to senior account manager.

MacIntyre Communications has hired Anne Klinger as PR director. Previously at OverCat Communications and ROI Relations, she has worked on beauty and lifestyle companies that include Coty Canada, Express and IKEA Canada.

New business and other news

Further to its recent hires, Republic has won the business of Canadian fintech company Agreement Express and of the Building Industry and Land Development Association in the GTA. It has also recently renewed partnerships with Muskoka Brewery for the third year and Food and Consumer Products Canada for the second.

Clear Motive has been awarded the package and design assignment for Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) Supplements, following a competitive review involving eight other agencies.

Toronto-based Gail Bergman PR has joined forces with international digital marketing agency SunHouse Marketing, whose focus is SEO, conversion rate optimization and lead generation, to provide PR and digital marketing services to clients across North America.

Media

OMD Canada has named John Killam, managing director in the agency’s Toronto office, as its first chief client officer. Meanwhile, MediaCom Montreal has hired Monique Brosseau as SVP, business director and overall leader of the office.

Bell Media’s mobile short-form video app, SnackableTV, came out of beta on Feb. 5. The telco has announced a short-form extension of CraveTV’s Letterkenny will be the first original for the video content platform. An ad-supported version is expected later this year.