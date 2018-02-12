Beer to the future: Labatt on planning for the next decade As consumer habits evolve, consumer goods must also adapt to changes in their market, both in the short and long ...

Labatt Brewing, with parent company AB InBev, has unveiled an ambitious new plan to have non-alcoholic beverages account for 20 per cent of its global profile by the year 2025. Labatt’s VP of Marketing in Canada, Todd Allen, will join Strategy Digital Editor Jeromy Lloyd for an in-depth discussion of how his brand plans to navigate its next era.