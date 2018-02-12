MERGE: THE CLOSING GAP BETWEEN TECHNOLOGY AND US The mind-boggling pace of evolution has taken us from a world without screens to one dominated by devices. As machines ...

The mind-boggling pace of evolution has taken us from a world without screens to one dominated by devices. As machines become as intelligent as us, we’ll reach a point where we become indistinguishable from one another.

This session, based on PHD’s latest thought-leadership “Merge”, will explore how the next three decades will be the most technologically disruptive era in history and how technology and humanity will – both symbolically and literally – merge together.