MERGE: THE CLOSING GAP BETWEEN TECHNOLOGY AND US

By Natalya Chernova
10 hours ago

The mind-boggling pace of evolution has taken us from a world without screens to one dominated by devices. As machines become as intelligent as us, we’ll reach a point where we become indistinguishable from one another.

This session, based on PHD’s latest thought-leadership “Merge”, will explore how the next three decades will be the most technologically disruptive era in history and how technology and humanity will – both symbolically and literally – merge together.

Craig Atkinson

Chief Investment Officer

PHD USA

