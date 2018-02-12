Robert MacLean joins ICA leadership The communications veteran will head the organization's new PR and content unit.

The Institute of Communications Agencies (ICA) has brought Robert MacLean on to lead its new PR and content unit.

As director of the PR and content unit, MacLean will work to “enhance stakeholder communications” and provide additional benefits to members of the ICA, according to a statement by the organization. He will also oversee content development and curation for the ICA’s social platforms and other online initiatives, while reporting to Scott Knox, president and CEO.

MacLean joins having worked as a consultant for the last four years, with clients that include FCB Canada and Ryerson University. He previously held executive leadership roles at various agencies and brands, including DDB, Tribal Worldwide, FCB Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway.

His role will involve serving more than 70 ICA member agencies through promoting the organization’s views, increasing awareness of ICA news, and providing PR support to its membership.

MacLean’s appointment follows the naming of Leah Power to EVP of agency operations in October as part of the organization’s larger transformation efforts. Early last year, the ICA developed a new brand identity with the goal to “amplify, protect and transform the Canadian agency sector.”