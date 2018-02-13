Taxi hires new creative leadership in Toronto Alexis Bronstorph and Kelsey Horne take over as ECDs following the recent departure of the agency's CCOs.

Taxi has named its new senior creative leadership, hiring Alexis Bronstorph and Kelsey Horne as executive creative directors in Toronto.

The pair will oversee creative work done in Toronto across all Taxi clients, including Canadian Tire, Mark’s, Kraft, Audi, Beam and Moosehead.

Bronstorph and Horne are rejoining the agency, having been ACDs at Taxi 2 when they left to take on creative director duties at Sid Lee in 2015. At that time, Bronstorph had been with the agency since 2004 (minus a one year stint at Juniper Park) and Horne since 2008 (which included a year at its now-closed Amsterdam office). While at Sid Lee, the pair worked with brands including PC Financial, Heineken, Belairdirect and Rethink Breast Cancer.

The new ECDs join Taxi’s management team following a shakeup in recent months.

At the end of January, Taxi CCO Jordan Doucette left the agency to join Leo Burnett Chicago, leading creative on the Kellogg’s account. Jeff MacEachern, who was named CCO alongside Doucette in 2016, has also since left the agency. And Reid Miller, CCO for Taxi’s U.S. offices, left the agency in October, becoming CCO at consultancy Ampology, with ECD Damion Sammarco taking over creative leadership in New York.

While Doucette and MacEachern’s positions were meant to be more national in scope, the agency has returned to having dedicated senior creative leadership in each of its offices. Bronstorph and Horne join fellow Taxi creative leaders Jay Gundzik in Vancouver and Pierre Nolin in Montreal.