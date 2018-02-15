McCann wins Export Development Canada Led out of its Montreal office, the agency's mandate includes brand strategy and creative development.

McCann Canada has been named AOR for government agency Export Development Canada (EDC).

The mandate will see McCann’s Montreal office lead on brand strategy, creative development, direct marketing, digital, social media and event marketing. McCann partnered with Media Experts, its IPG sister company, on the pitch. It will handle media planning and buying.

Based in Ottawa, EDC helps Canadian companies sell and invest abroad by providing advisory and financial services. It has connections to more than 200 markets globally.

The win follows a competitive search. David Aubry, EDC’s director of global digital marketing and acquisition, said in a statement that McCann was chosen for its proposed creative platform, but also because it has resources in all the markets in which EDC operates and has experience and expertise in B2B marketing and data analytics.

In December, McCann was chosen to lead a branding initiative for Tourism Vancouver that involved several international markets. The agency also picked up a mandate with Bombardier earlier last year.