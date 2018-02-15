Noise Digital grows its ranks A CTO and managing director are among the new hires at the digital agency.

Digital agency Noise Digital has added to its team with four new hires, including a chief technology officer and new managing director.

Leading the hires is Nora Ahern (pictured above, left), who joins as managing director in Vancouver. Ahern previously founded social media agency Village&Co., and was VP and group business director at DDB Canada prior to that. She fills a role that was most recently held by Mark Nishiguchi, who was also the agency’s CFO and COO and left the agency in the summer.

Also joining Noise is Curt Cranfield (pictured above, right) as chief technology officer. A serial entrepreneur and technology investor, Cranfield had previously co-founded tech companies Melon and Qool Media. The agency said in post announcing the hire that Cranfield brings “vision, management and technology know-how” to Noise’s management team.

The full-service shop also brought on Scott Brown as campaign manager team lead. Previously having senior roles at Vizeum and London’s Forward3D, Brown is mandated to help improve efficiency by installing best practices at all levels of campaign management.

Cornelius van Heerden has been hired as database architect. With experience at a range of different tech, software and IT companies, van Heerden will be handling the creation, analysis and maintenance of data from clients to optimize performance.

Based in Vancouver with an office in Toronto, Noise has handled strategy, media and technology solutions in campaigns for clients including Destination B.C., Credit Unions of British Columbia, Campbell’s, Nutella and Tic Tac.