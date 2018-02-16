Shortlist for 2018 AToMiC Awards revealed

The brands and agencies with the most innovative work in media and advertising will be awarded March 28.
By Josh Kolm
10 hours ago
Following live debate and deliberation by this year’s jury, the shortlist for the 2018 AToMiC Awards has been set.

The AToMiC Awards recognize successful collaborative work across Canada’s media and marketing industries, including advertising, tech, media creativity and content.

The awards will be handed out March 28 at the culmination of the first AToMiCon, held at Toronto’s Arcadian Court. The new event (which merges BCON Expo and the Playback Marketing Summit) brings experts together to share marketing success stories at a single pan-industry event. The agenda also now includes an Entertainment Marketing Summit track.

The full shortlist of nominated Commercial and Public Service campaigns – including the new Audio Branding, Brand Voice and Intellectual Property categories – can be found below, in alphabetical order by client:

Campaign Client Agency
Root Brewery A&W Rethink
Goal-Synced Arena AB InBev / Budweiser UM
Goal Notification App AB InBev / Budweiser UM
A Room with Many Views Alliance de l’Industrie Touristique du Québec Lg2
Slip Up Alzheimer Society of Canada J. Walter Thompson
Sneaky Like Pete Lie Detector Test Amazon Studios Thinkingbox
Crash Coasters Arrive Alive Rethink
Domestic Abuse Exposed Assaulted Women’s Helpline Giants & Gentlemen
Things You Can’t Unthink Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Cossette
Stranger’s Voice Branch Out Neurological Foundation Rethink
CanadaSound Project CanadaSound Cleansheet Communications
Don’t Get Sextorted, Send a Naked Mole Rat Canadian Centre for Child Protection No Fixed Address
The S Word Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB
Noise Cancelling Poster Canadian Real Estate Association Union
Break Bread Smash Stigma Casey House Bensimon Byrne / OneMethod / Narrative
Free AF CCDI Rethink
The Call That Comes After Drug Free Kids Canada FCB/Six
Jeep Unclimbed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UM
Itty Bitty Ballers GoDaddy Wavemaker
Common Ground Integrated Campaign Harley Davidson Zulu Alpha Kilo
Cook This Page IKEA Leo Burnett
Living Logo Innocence Canada KBS
Story of Flash Interac Zulu Alpha Kilo
Unfiltered Posts Kids Help Phone J. Walter Thompson
Strokeable Billboard Kimberly-Clark / Cottonelle Mindshare / Ogilvy & Mather
SymPulse Tele-Empathy Device Klick Lab Klick
Now Streaming Kruger Products / Cashmere Wavemaker
Boombox McDonald’s DDB
Snack Time Milk West OMD
Virtual Front Row Seat Molson Canadian Wavemaker
Canadian Apparel OneMeth Goods OneMethod
Be a Failure Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care BBDO
Sharpen Her Mind Plan International DentsuBos
Prickly TV Scavenger Hunt Scotts Miracle-Gro Canada / Weed B Gon Rethink
Banner Ad Curse Svedka Vodka Bensimon Byrne
SickKids VS: All In SickKids Foundation Cossette
SickKids VS: MomStrong SickKids Foundation Cossette
SickKids VS: DadStrong SickKids Foundation Cossette
Ghosts Of The Forum Sports Experts Rethink
Thermal Discount Sports Experts Rethink
Water Safety St. John Ambulance Rethink
Notes Take Note BBDO
EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation & Technology The Design Exchange Astound Group
The Mind-Reading Billboard The Festival de Magie de Québec Lg2
The Instagram Jigsaw Puzzle Toronto Silent Film Festival Red Lion
Sorry Tourisme Montréal Lg2
Real Beauty Filter Unilever / Dove Mindshare / Ogilvy & Mather
Self-Esteem Project: Look How Far I’ve Come Unilever / Dove Mindshare / Ogilvy & Mather
Desert Roulette WestJet Rethink
WestJet Plus: Premium Economy for All WestJet Media Experts
Tenor Takeover Weston Foods / D’Italiano Union
Tags with Impact World Vision KBS
Six-Second Ambush Advisories YWCA Rethink
