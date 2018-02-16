Shortlist for 2018 AToMiC Awards revealed The brands and agencies with the most innovative work in media and advertising will be awarded March 28.

Following live debate and deliberation by this year’s jury, the shortlist for the 2018 AToMiC Awards has been set.

The AToMiC Awards recognize successful collaborative work across Canada’s media and marketing industries, including advertising, tech, media creativity and content.

The awards will be handed out March 28 at the culmination of the first AToMiCon, held at Toronto’s Arcadian Court. The new event (which merges BCON Expo and the Playback Marketing Summit) brings experts together to share marketing success stories at a single pan-industry event. The agenda also now includes an Entertainment Marketing Summit track.

The full shortlist of nominated Commercial and Public Service campaigns – including the new Audio Branding, Brand Voice and Intellectual Property categories – can be found below, in alphabetical order by client: