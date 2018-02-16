Zulu recruits new creative talent The agency continues to grow with new teams that will work on projects across client accounts.

Zulu Alpha Kilo continues to grow its creative capabilities with the addition of new creative teams.

Following the arrival of Gerald Kugler and Rodger Eyre as creative directors last year, and the promotion of Gail Pak to same role in October, the agency has hired Michael Siegers, Jonah Flynn, Patrick Godin and Michael Romaniuk to support work across all its client accounts.

Siegers joins as senior art director from Leo Burnett, having also previously worked at Cossette and Sapient. He contributed to Canadian Tire’s “Ice Truck” campaign, and has done client work for Boston Pizza, TD and Ikea.

Flynn arrives from Taxi as a copywriter. He has also done stints with TBWA\Toronto and Crispin Porter + Bogusky, working on brands including Canadian Tire, Pfizer, Casino Rama and Molson. He has also contributed to work for Nissan, including the “Conquer All Conditions” campaign.

Zulu also welcomes copywriter Patrick Godin and art director Michael Romaniuk. The pair, previously freelancers, originally captured the agency’s attention after creating “No Specs” glasses for each of the agency’s fictional founders, which were then hand-delivered by a fake courier service they called “FedUp with Spec,” a play on the agency’s “Say No To Spec” rallying cry.

Among the agency’s recent business wins are photography brand Nikon and financial services company HomEquity Bank, as well as a project-based assignment with Uber.

Earlier this month, it bolstered its strategy team, promoting Tim Hopkins and Heather Segal to the newly created role of group strategy directors, following the departure of CSO Heidi Philip. In January, the agency brought on Red Bull’s Cary Smith as director of content for its Zulubot division.