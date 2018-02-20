Corner Office Shifts: A PR boss moves into angel investment A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Natasha Koifman helps found angel investment firm

AN8 is the newest angel investment firm to join Canada’s startup market. Co-founded by Natasha Koifman, president and founder of PR firm NKPR (pictured far right), the company is already involved with Canadian spring water brand Flow Water, as well as Hounds Vodka, a mineral-infused liquor brand.

Anthony Mantella of Mantella & Sons and the professional racing team Mantella Autosport serves alongside Koifman as AN8′s co-founder. Together, they say they offer investment partners “support through ongoing mentorship, access to key decision-makers, structural operations feedback and robust marketing and public relations counsel.”

Scott MacFabe named CEO of BluMetric

There’s a new face at the Ottawa-based BluMetric Environmental now that Scott MacFabe has taken over the chief executive role. The cleantech company unveiled the veteran environment consultant as its new leader Tuesday, choosing the University of Waterloo graduate based on his experience in the industry, large-scale project management and his time overseeing mergers and acquisitions.

Blumetric board chair Jane Pagel said MacFabe’s “business acumen, industry experience, technical background and sector understanding” will benefit the company as it works to speed its growth.

StevenDouglas expands to Toronto

StevenDouglas, a U.S. based executive search firm, has formally announced the opening of its first Canadian location in Toronto under the stewardship of Navinder Binning. The company focuses on c-suite placement in the energy, industrial, life science and real estate industries. Binning had been with the firm for more than a decade prior to joining its leadership team, previously working at executive placement firm Bedford Consulting Group.