FCB adds five more to the team The agency hires across the creative and strategy departments as new business continues to grow.

The new creative and strategy hires from left to right: Derek Silveira, Shannon McCarroll, Meg Siegel, Jordan Cohen and Kevin Filliter.

FCB Canada continues to grow, bringing on a handful of new hires in Toronto.

Leading the creative hires are Jordan Cohen and Kevin Filliter, who come from Rethink. The pair were most recently ACDs at the agency, working on clients including WestJet, Molson, Coors, IKEA, Scotts and Sport Chek.

Derek Silveira has joined as senior copywriter from J. Walter Thompson Canada. He has also worked at Sid Lee and CP+B and has experience with clients including Tourism Toronto, HSBC, Axe and Subway.

Rounding out the new creative hires is Shannon McCarroll, who joins as a copywriter from Grip.

In the strategy department, FCB has also hired Meg Siegel as senior planner. Siegel joins from Lg2 Toronto, where she worked with clients such as Under Armour, Nike, Zag Bank, State Farm and Rethink Breast Cancer.

The agency noted in a press release that Siegel’s hiring means FCB Canada now employs half of the top ten strategic planners on the shortlist for this year’s Creative Report Card.

The most recent hires on the creative team follow the addition of Michael Morelli and Marty Hoefkes from Leo Burnett and Elma Karabegovic from Juniper Park\TBWA in the fall. Other recent hires at the agency include Dimple Tailor, previously at Sandbox, as senior project manager, and Erin Howes, previously a senior account director at Mosaic, as VP and group account director.

The recent staff additions at FCB comes following continued momentum on the new business front, such as winning the BMW account last summer and expanding its mandate with clients such as Air Canada and OLG.