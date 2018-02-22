SickKids and Cossette takes CASSIES Grand Prix The awards celebrated the industry's most creative results-driven work at a Toronto gala Wednesday night.

This article appears in the March 2018 issue of strategy.

$1 billion. That’s how much SickKids set out to fundraise when it launched its “VS” campaign in 2016. Rooted in a fresh strategic and creative approach that captured the attention of donors well beyond its traditional base, the campaign is well on it’s way to reaching that goal. It generated $57.9 million for the hospital within the first two months alone.

Results like those are difficult to ignore, especially in the fundraising space. The work, spearheaded by Cossette, has earned SickKids the title of this year’s Grand Prix winner. The brand takes home three Gold medals – matching the success of Huggies’ 2017 “No Baby Unhugged” campaign.

Presented by the ICA and the A2C, the CASSIES took place at a Toronto gala on Feb. 21. The awards are exceptional because they require proof that a campaign was actually effective – impacting the brand’s bottom line, or effecting demonstrable societal or political change. To determine the winners, a jury of senior execs deliberated over detailed case studies, considering insight, execution, and of course, results.

The Effectiveness Index below ranks agencies according to a scoring system based on 2018 award wins, while the Cumulative Index ranks shops with the most effective campaigns over the past three years.

Read on to learn more about the winning campaigns, and check out the CASSIES site for complete cases and credits.

Gold winners

CASSIES Grand Prix: SickKids’ resilient stance

CASSIES GOLD: CDSS gives new perspective

CASSIES GOLD: Canadian Tire’s tested idea

CASSIES GOLD: Health Ministry tackles fear of failure

CASSIES GOLD: Gaining cents with scents

CASSIES GOLD: Bud’s strategy to own the goal

CASSIES GOLD: HP spotlights hacking

Silver winners

CASSIES SILVER: Nissan plugs Rogue in hostile terrain

CASSIES SILVER: Sobey’s unleashes the Christmas spirit (again)

CASSIES SILVER: ATB amplifies its biz cred

CASSIES SILVER: Boreale goes wild

CASSIES SILVER: Stonemill takes it slow

CASSIES SILVER: Bù targets the sommelier

CASSIES SILVER: #DoTheLivi goes viral

CASSIES SILVER: Guite’s Insta collaboration

CASSIES SILVER: Media’s Big Food Drive changes the face of poverty

CASSIES SILVER: Oikos dreams up a Greek promotion

Bronze winners

CASSIES BRONZE: Leon’s family-friendly furniture

CASSIES BRONZE: Innocence gets interactive

CASSIES BRONZE: Koodo tackles phone bill shock

CASSIES BRONZE: Mac’s goes quirky with Froster ads

CASSIES BRONZE: Classico is second best

CASSIES BRONZE: Desjardins makes adulting simple

CASSIES BRONZE: Ontario Tourism gets familiar

CASSIES BRONZE: Fisherman’s Friend tackles first world problems

CASSIES BRONZE: NFLD takes charge on power waste

CASSIES BRONZE: Red Barrels’ gaming diaper

CASSIES BRONZE: Manulife reveals the mortgage truth

CASSIES BRONZE: Ontario changes the distracted driving narrative

CASSIES BRONZE: Greenfield’s natural billboard