SickKids and Cossette takes CASSIES Grand Prix
The awards celebrated the industry's most creative results-driven work at a Toronto gala Wednesday night.
This article appears in the March 2018 issue of strategy.
$1 billion. That’s how much SickKids set out to fundraise when it launched its “VS” campaign in 2016. Rooted in a fresh strategic and creative approach that captured the attention of donors well beyond its traditional base, the campaign is well on it’s way to reaching that goal. It generated $57.9 million for the hospital within the first two months alone.
Results like those are difficult to ignore, especially in the fundraising space. The work, spearheaded by Cossette, has earned SickKids the title of this year’s Grand Prix winner. The brand takes home three Gold medals – matching the success of Huggies’ 2017 “No Baby Unhugged” campaign.
Presented by the ICA and the A2C, the CASSIES took place at a Toronto gala on Feb. 21. The awards are exceptional because they require proof that a campaign was actually effective – impacting the brand’s bottom line, or effecting demonstrable societal or political change. To determine the winners, a jury of senior execs deliberated over detailed case studies, considering insight, execution, and of course, results.
The Effectiveness Index below ranks agencies according to a scoring system based on 2018 award wins, while the Cumulative Index ranks shops with the most effective campaigns over the past three years.
Read on to learn more about the winning campaigns, and check out the CASSIES site for complete cases and credits.
Gold winners
