Canada moves up on Warc 100 Zulu, Leo, Ogilvy and FCB/Six crack the global list of the industry's most effective agencies.

Four Canadian agencies and four individual campaigns have cracked this year’s Warc 100 lists, helping the country move up on the list that ranks creative effectiveness in advertising.

Canada ranked 7th among the countries in this year’s report, climbing three positions from last year’s list.

The Warc 100 lists – which cover brands, agencies and individual campaigns – are based on results from a variety of global advertising awards programs, particularly those focused on creative effectiveness and strategy.

Zulu Alpha Kilo was the top-ranked Canadian agency on the list, landing at #29 on the global ranking. Leo Burnett followed at #34, with Ogilvy Canada coming in at #44. On a separate list of digital agencies, FCB/Six cracked the top 50 by coming in at #44.

On the media side, Mindshare Toronto was the top-ranked Canadian agency, coming in at #16.

On the list of top 100 most effective campaigns, Ogilvy had the top-ranked Canadian work, with Huggies’ “No Baby Unhugged” coming in at #15 on the global list. McCann Canada’s “Chevrolet Spark Launch” came in at #61. Cossette’s “100 Today” for SickKids and FCB/Six’s “The Call That Comes After” for Drug Free Kids Canada tied for #94.

Ogilvy Canada’s ranking helped the wider Ogilvy agency network rank second on the list of global networks, behind BBDO and ahead of McCann. BBDO dominated the list of most effective agencies, with Clemenger BBDO, Colenso BBDO, BBDO New York and BBDO India taking the top four spots (Droga5 took fifth).

On the client side, Burger King was named the #1 brand, with Unilever as the top parent company.

In late 2016, Warc acquired the Gunn Report, merging the two operations under the Gunn Report brand and changing its outlook slightly. The annual report integrates the effectiveness-focused Warc 100 with the new “Gunn 100″ list of the top-performing campaigns, brands and “the 100 best creative ideas in the world.” Canada landed at #10 on the Gunn 100 (released last week), with Leo Burnett’s “Cook This Page” for IKEA coming in at #11, Cossette’s “Undeniable” for SickKids at #14 and FCB’s “Down Syndrome Answers” at #17.