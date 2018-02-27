A ‘Tasty’ Data-Driven Audience Strategy (BuzzFeed)
Fragmented media doesn’t have to mean a fragmented audience. And BuzzFeed’s Tasty vertical has the recipe for success. What’s in ...
Fragmented media doesn’t have to mean a fragmented audience. And BuzzFeed’s Tasty vertical has the recipe for success. What’s in that secret sauce you may ask? From YouTube to Pinterest and Instagram to Facebook, there are nuances to how you cut content. Learn how the media co is using data to drive its distribution reach across social channels, creating richer experiences for audiences along the way.