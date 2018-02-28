Crafting a cohesive brand content strategy
It’s hard enough to build out a content strategy that fires on all cylinders in a single country. Absolut has ...
It’s hard enough to build out a content strategy that fires on all cylinders in a single country. Absolut has done it on a global level – tapping into its audiences’ love of art and music. Hear from VP of marketing Craig Johnson on how everything the spirit brand puts out ladders up to a bigger strategy and how it all culminated in a Gold Lion win in Branded Entertainment at Cannes.