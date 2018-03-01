How Walmart is building out its omnichannel strategy Omnichannel innovation is evolving at an incredible pace, challenging the boundaries of legacy processes and highlighting the pitfalls of acting ...

Omnichannel innovation is evolving at an incredible pace, challenging the boundaries of legacy processes and highlighting the pitfalls of acting (or not acting) based on historical trends.

Hear Daryl Porter, VP of omni-channel and online grocery at Walmart Canada, talk tackling these challenges, exploring how the retailer is investing in a future that is unclear and building experiences for a customer who wants to save time and money.