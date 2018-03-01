Keynote: What does AI mean for retail? Artificial intelligence is all the rage. But what does the ever-evolving, rapidly changing technology really mean for shopper marketers? IBM’s ...

Artificial intelligence is all the rage. But what does the ever-evolving, rapidly changing technology really mean for shopper marketers?

IBM’s Susan Salib (and resident Watson expert) will walk the audience through what AI means for retailers right this instant, and how marketers can use it today to get ahead of tomorrow’s disruption.