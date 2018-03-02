Cracking the Quebec code Most Quebecers come from a French culture, live in an English society and have an American lifestyle. But who are ...

During the last 30 years, Leger Marketing has collected the secrets, fears and hopes of Quebecers and Canadians, in order to redefine what exactly constitutes the Quebec difference. Christian Bourque will unveil the seven character traits that make Quebecers unique and how shopper marketers can open the hearts, minds and wallets of Quebecers.