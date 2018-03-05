Media Profile wins OpenTable The Toronto PR firm will oversee media and influencer relations, as well as event activations.

Media Profile has been named OpenTable’s Canadian public relations AOR following a competitive review.

The agency has been tasked with building OpenTable’s brand with consumers and restaurants across Canada through traditional media and influencer relations, as well as event activations. The Bookings Holdings-owned company connects diners with businesses through an online reservation service.

Lisa Singh, OpenTable’s associate director of communications, said in a statement that the agency was awarded the business for “creative thinking and understanding of our business.” Media Profile has a “deep understanding of the local, thriving Canadian restaurant scene,” she said.

Media Profile’s current roster of food and beverage clients include Starbucks Canada, Longo’s, UberEats, Labatt and Dairy Queen.

Last month, it led PR efforts on a M&M Food Market brand campaign, after having won its business in August 2017.