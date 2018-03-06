Environics Communications rebrands as Proof The firm brings its group of companies under a single brand identity, but its leadership remains unchanged.

Proof Experiences president Lisa Barrans and Proof CEO Bruce MacLellan.

Environics Communications has rebranded as Proof Inc., bringing its range of services under a single brand name.

The firm’s events and conferences arm, Free for All Marketing, has been renamed Proof Experiences, and its government relations branch in Ottawa will be called Proof Strategies.

“We chose Proof as our name because it speaks directly to what we do,” said Bruce MacLellan, CEO of Proof, in a press release. “We analyze and find insights, and then develop credible, measurable ways to reach and engage with audiences, with evaluation at every step.”

The companies’ structure and leadership remain unchanged, with MacLellan remaining CEO of Proof and Lisa Barrans continuing as president of Proof Experiences. Greg MacEachern. SVP, government relations and public advocacy, will continue to lead Proof Strategies.

Within the last year, the firm has brought on Brent Turnbull as VP creative director to oversee the agency’s creative vision and lead creative services for Agnostic Digital, the agency’s digital division.

In a press release, the company said Proof plans to remain focused on research as it continues to expand its digital measurement offerings. It will continue collaborating with Environics Research and Environics Analytics on a non-exclusive basis to serve clients. As distinct entities, the analytics and research companies are keeping their names. Agnostic Digital will also be keeping its current name.

Proof has offices in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington, D.C.