Check it Out: The return of ‘The Mighty Duel’ Hockey legend Martin Brodeur faces off against a cowboy in support of McDonald's latest Mighty Angus burger.

To support the launch of its new Montreal Steak Spice BBQ Mighty Angus Burger, McDonald’s Canada has brought back its competition between the “toughest of the West and the East.”

In the new iteration of the “The Mighty Duel,” goaltender and Montreal native Martin Brodeur faces off in a shoot out against a horse-mounted cowboy. The campaign includes 15- and 30-second TV spots, print ads, pre-roll and web videos, social media ads, Snapchat lenses and OOH executions.

The TV spots are left open-ended, inviting viewers to visit mightyduel.ca where they can learn who came out on top and view three behind-the-scenes episodes that play up the rivalry’s intensity and delve into the making of the competition.

Last year, McDonald’s ran a similar campaign in support of the Mighty Angus burger in Quebec. The ads portrayed Montreal Canadiens tough guy Shea Weber racing against stuntman Greg Schlosser on a horse across an artificial ice strip. Weber ended up winning the race.

McDonald’s worked with Cossette on creative, OMD on media and Weber Shandwick on PR.