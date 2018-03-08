ABcann selects Virtue as AOR Vice's creative agency will lead development of the cannabis producer's sub-brands for medical and recreational markets.

As it prepares for the impending legalization of recreational cannabis, licensed producer ABcann has retained Virtue (a creative shop operated by Vice) as its agency of record.

Serving the account from Toronto, Virtue will work with ABcann on a full rebrand, including the creation of new sub-brands for both the medical and adult recreational cannabis markets. The agency will also assist with creative and production, including an integrated launch strategy for the new brands.

Sung Kang, CMO at ABcann, said in a press release that the ability to leverage Vice’s “years of insight” in the cannabis space is part of what made Virtue an ideal agency partner.

“It’s a huge opportunity for Virtue to leverage our years of experience connecting with Canada’s emerging legal cannabis market,” added Badr El-Fekkak, VP of Virtue Canada. “Our unique insights and experiences – knowing the end users as well as the key players – positions us to help ABcann’s brand breakthrough in this uncharted and rapidly-growing marketplace.”

Kang joined ABcann as its chief marketing officer in January. Prior to joining ABcann, Kang was head of marketing for Mike’s Beverage Company at Labatt, leading efforts for a portfolio that included Palm Bay, Mike’s Hard and Okanagan Cider. He also brought marketing experience from pharma company Novartis (working on brands including Buckley’s and NeoCitran) and General Mills.

In December, ABcann completed its acquisition of Harvest Medicine, a Calgary-based clinic and resource centre focused on educating patients on medical cannabis. In a business update released earlier this week, ABcann said it was committed to expanding Harvest Medicine to new locations (the first of which is set to open in Edmonton this year) on top of plans to expand its cannabis production and develop its new branding.