Creating content with bite: Carmilla’s tips and tricks to convince die-hard fans to follow you wherever you go
Shaftesbury’s Christina Jennings will share insights into how the production company created a brand-backed global phenomenon – from the simple, yet heartfelt story of a lesbian vampire, her mortal one-true-love and a case of missing college students – and how it convinced its fan base to follow it from YouTube to theatre to TV to books and beyond.