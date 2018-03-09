Up to the Minute: Zulu among Canada’s best managed companies Plus, Chimera wins AccorHotels and The Give Agency returns for a second year.

New business

AccorHotels, a French-based hotel company with brands that include Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotel, has selected Chimera Collective as its first Canadian public relations AOR.

Indian food brand The Spice Tailor has named Carlaw as its Canadian public relations AOR. The agency will handle media relations, content development, partnerships, sampling, event development and execution.

Other news

Zulu Alpha Kilo has been added to the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2018. The annual awards programs, run by Deloitte, recognizes “Canadian-owned and managed companies for fearless leadership, relentless innovation, and world-class business practices.” Bond Brand Loyalty was also recognized for the first time this year, while Klick Health and St. Joseph Communications were recognized on the program’s “platinum list” of companies who have retained their “best managed” status for at least seven years.

Écorce has added Rikke Wivel as VP of business strategy. In addition, the Montreal-based agency specializing in B2B, online and employer marketing has rebranded as Featuring and refreshed its visual identity and website.

Sun Life Financial has partnered with The Give Agency to help local and national charities for the second year in a row. From March 26 to March 29, the initiative will see 120 marketing and communications experts offer free advice to non-profit organizations. Four organizations will be selected from a roster of applicants and each will work with The Give Agency for one day.

Media

Restaurant chain owner Cara has partnered with the Weather Network to tap the weather data provided by the network’s parent company, Pelmorex Corp. The deal will see Cara restaurants run ads on the network and offer in-app ordering directly in the Weather Network app on nights when diners might be tempted to stay in.

The 2018 Paralympic Games kick off in PyeongChang today, and for the first time, every minute of the Games will be available for viewing in Canada. In addition to coverage on CBC and Radio-Canada, social media users are being encouraged to sign up to become a “broadcaster” of the games on a Canadian Paralympic Committees website.