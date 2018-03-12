Powershifter adds VP of strategy and design James Chutter will support the agency's clients through data-informed strategy and design.

Vancouver digital design agency Powershifter has hired James Chutter as VP of strategy and design.

As part of the new role, Chutter will lead a team supporting clients through data-informed strategy and design.

Powershiter counts Telus, Deloitte, Fitbit and Energizer among its client roster, has been moving more into the strategy and design spaces to meet clients’ needs, said JP Holecka, the digital agency’s founder and CEO, in a press release. He added that the newly created role will help Powershifter support global brands as they “work to innovate their customer experiences.”

Chutter is an entrepreneur and academic who has worked with brands that include Microsoft, eBay, Starbucks, Whole Foods and Nike, at times through companies he has co-founded. He has also previously worked as a consultant with Vancouver software company Axiom Zen, apparel brand Lululemon and telco Telus.