Check it out: L’Oreal puts women’s worth on display On International Women's Day, the brand stopped people on the street to get their spin on its long-running tagline.

L’Oreal Canada used a long-running tagline and the biggest billboard in Canada to help women make bold statements about their self-worth on International Women’s Day last week.

L’Oreal has been using the “Because I’m Worth It” tagline since 1971, and for this execution, it let women show what “I’m Worth It” means to them, making statements on subjects from pay equity to self-esteem.

Working with agency McCann Canada, the foundation of the campaign’s creative was made by combining portraits and quotes from L’Oréal Canada employees, nominees for its Women of Worth philanthrophic program and L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science awards recipients.

The photos and quotes were displayed at Yonge Dundas Square in Toronto on the largest digital billboard in the country. But over the course of the day, women who passed the billboard were also given the opportunity to offer their own statement about what they believe they are worth and have it appear next to their own portrait in one of the busiest parts of the city.

“Empowering, informing, supporting, accompanying and changing perceptions: these are the convictions and core values that guide L’Oréal Canada’s commitment to women,” said Nadia Petrolito, VP of legal affairs and CCO at L’Oreal Canada, in a press release. “For this International Women’s Day, we wanted to create a campaign that would pay tribute to women by asking them to share their worth and highlight their audacity and fighting spirit in an interactive way.”