Into the creed: When fans shape your content
Assassin’s Creed is letting fans take centre stage as the stars of the video game’s latest documentary, letting them do some of the loyalty-building heavy lifting. Ubisoft’s Stephanie Pecaoco breaks down the company’s long-term fan-centric growth strategy; the promise branded entertainment holds and how to actually measure the ROI of fan love.