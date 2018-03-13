Making a splash on a shoestring budget When it comes to promoting your content, we get it: budgets are tight. But just because you don’t have a ...

When it comes to promoting your content, we get it: budgets are tight. But just because you don’t have a lot of promotional dollars behind your upcoming indie flick or art-house feature, it doesn’t mean you can’t attract a lot of attention.

Red Lion president Matt Litzinger will walk producers through some marketing basics; real-world examples of big-impact, low-cost advertising; and how to make even the most meagre of budgets work effectively.