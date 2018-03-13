Why your content sucks – An anthropological view

By Natalya Chernova
1 min ago

More than previous generations, millennials and Gen Z are open to branding. They get that nothing in life is free, and some of the content they love needs a sponsor. And they’re totally down with watching a series with product integration, participating in an event sponsored by a brand, or even following a company’s beautifully shot Instagram feed. So, you spend your marketing dollars creating a beautifully shot and richly crafted content…only for it to fall flat. Simply put: in the eyes of consumers, your content sucks.

Anthropologist Johanna Faigelman pulls back the curtain, giving the audience a peek at what’s working with youth and young adults right now, epic branding fails and how you can create content that’ll resonate with today’s eager audiences.

Johanna Faigelman

CEO

Human Branding

