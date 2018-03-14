Brand activism: How to navigate the current political and cultural landscape to engage (not turn off) consumers Keeping your brand out of divisive societal conversations today is neither possible nor a good idea, given the vast majority ...

Keeping your brand out of divisive societal conversations today is neither possible nor a good idea, given the vast majority of consumers (84%) believe that business has a responsibility to bring social change on important issues. But navigating the highly charged social terrain, be it on gun control, climate change, the #metoo movement, or social and economic exclusion, to name a few, is fraught with challenges and unintended consequences.

So how should a brand capitalize on the positive opportunities, while avoiding the pitfalls of misalignment with consumer beliefs? Phillip Haid of Public Inc. will explain what that means and share key lessons based on the successes and failures of leading global brands.