Optimizing packaging for an online/offline world With a decline in mass advertising and a fragmentation of media budgets, packaging is taking an increasingly important role in ...

With a decline in mass advertising and a fragmentation of media budgets, packaging is taking an increasingly important role in both the retail and ecom world. But people look at products differently depending on their environment – so how can brands optimize their design process to win in both?

Mike Moussallem will walk through the latest packaging research and trends to help audiences better understand how to optimally design products for both worlds.