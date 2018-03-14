Regaining parent’s trust in store (and beyond) Consumer loyalty is on the decline, and more than ever, parents are turning to companies they trust when filling their ...

Consumer loyalty is on the decline, and more than ever, parents are turning to companies they trust when filling their shopping cart. Combined with a changing path-to-purchase, the power of reviews and influencers is on the rise. How do brands make a good enough impression to win on the trust front?

Parent Trusted Parent Approved’s Sharon Vinderine will present new research on what motivates mom and dad, the importance they place on peer to peer, how that’s influencing the growth of private label lines and what traditional brands can do about it all.