Testing in a virtual world Virtual reality isn’t just a cool gimmick or toy – it’s increasingly being used as a valuable research tool to ...

Virtual reality isn’t just a cool gimmick or toy – it’s increasingly being used as a valuable research tool to help companies better understand how people shop. VR with eye tracking takes it to the next level.

Explorer Group’s Anne Stephenson breaks down how brands can build VR into their product development pipeline, how it can allow for rapid prototyping and how companies can embrace tech to improve on innovation.